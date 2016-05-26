BRIEF-Avista Corp reaches settlement in Oregon natural gas rate request
* Avista Corp - co, other parties reached settlement agreement that would conclude proceedings for general rate request filed on Nov 30, 2016
May 27 Omnicom Group Inc
* Says co's shareholders rejected a shareholder proposal requiring an independent board chairman at AGM on May 24, 2016
* Says co's shareholders rejected a shareholder proposal requiring annual disclosure of EEO-1 data at AGM on May 24, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Stock Yards Bancorp raises its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per share, marking the 10th increase since the beginning of 2012