BRIEF-CrowdStrike closes $100 mln series D financing round
* CrowdStrike Inc says financing led by existing investor Accel Source text for Eikon:
May 26 (Reuters) -
* Gawker Media exploring options including sale with help of investment bank Houlihan Lokey - sources (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* CrowdStrike Inc says financing led by existing investor Accel Source text for Eikon:
* Stock Yards Bancorp raises its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per share, marking the 10th increase since the beginning of 2012