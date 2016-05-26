BRIEF-CrowdStrike closes $100 mln series D financing round
* CrowdStrike Inc says financing led by existing investor Accel
May 26 Comision Nacional del Mercado de Valores (CNMV):
* Says Inversora Carso offer over Realia accepted by 0.03 percent of capital and 0.04 percent of shares
* Stock Yards Bancorp raises its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per share, marking the 10th increase since the beginning of 2012