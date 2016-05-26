BRIEF-Daphne International says Chang Chih-Kai appointed chairman
* Chen Ying-Chieh, a non-executive director of company, has resigned as chairman of board
May 26 (Reuters) -
* Gawker Media says it has had bankers engaged for "quite some time", given need for contingency planning around Peter Thiel's "revenge campaign"
* Gawker Media says it recently engaged Mark Patricof to advise the company (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Blackberry -expanding capability of crisis communication software to enable government agencies, large organizations to account for their people in real-time