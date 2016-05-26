BRIEF-Avista Corp reaches settlement in Oregon natural gas rate request
* Avista Corp - co, other parties reached settlement agreement that would conclude proceedings for general rate request filed on Nov 30, 2016
May 26 Nikkei:
* Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co will be first to produce 7-nanometer chips, according to co's senior executive - Nikkei
* Chief Executive Mark Liu, said TSMC will make 7-nanometer chips in small quantities from early 2017, & go into mass production in Q1 2018 - Nikkei
* TSMC expects to be ahead of Intel throughout, the first time TSMC acknowledges its leadership in advanced chip technology - Nikkei
* Intel said in earlier mail to Nikkei it expects to launch 1st 10-nanometer chip in second half 2017, but doesn't have schedule for 7-nanometer chips - Nikkei Source text (s.nikkei.com/1XVg44F) Further company coverage:
* Stock Yards Bancorp raises its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per share, marking the 10th increase since the beginning of 2012