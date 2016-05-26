May 26 Symantec:

* Symantec has identified 3 pieces of malware which were being used in limited targeted attacks against financial industry in South-East Asia - blog

* Malware used by attackers who targeted Bangladesh Central Bank, Philippines bank, shares code with tools used by threat group known as Lazarus - Symantec blog

* Initial success of group that attacked Bangladesh Central Bank and Phillipines bank may prompt other attack groups to launch similar attacks - Symantec blog Source text - symc.ly/1XA0sTB