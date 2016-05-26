May 26 Tech news website Recode:

* Two top Twitter executives, Jana Messerschmidt, Head of Business Development, and Nathan Hubbard, head of media and commerce to leave company -Recode, citing sources

* Ali Jafari, VP of Twitter's Amplify business, to take over media, business development, Amplify as a unified partnerships unit -Recode, citing sources Source text: (on.recode.net/1TCU8WN) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)