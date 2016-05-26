BRIEF-Avista Corp reaches settlement in Oregon natural gas rate request
* Avista Corp - co, other parties reached settlement agreement that would conclude proceedings for general rate request filed on Nov 30, 2016
May 26 Owens-illinois Inc
* Announces two new board members and new independent chairman
* Election of Andres A. Lopez And Joseph J. Deangelo to its board of directors
* Says appointment of Carol A. Williams as chairman of board, effective immediately.
* Stock Yards Bancorp raises its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per share, marking the 10th increase since the beginning of 2012