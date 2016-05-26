BRIEF-Avista Corp reaches settlement in Oregon natural gas rate request
* Avista Corp - co, other parties reached settlement agreement that would conclude proceedings for general rate request filed on Nov 30, 2016
May 27 Nl Industries
* Effective May 19, board increased size of board from 6 to 7;elected John Harper to fill newly created vacancy, to serve as director
* Effective May 26, 2016, Steven L. Watson resigned as a director and chairman of the board
* Board of directors elected Robert D. Graham as chairman of the board - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Avista Corp - co, other parties reached settlement agreement that would conclude proceedings for general rate request filed on Nov 30, 2016
* Stock Yards Bancorp raises its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per share, marking the 10th increase since the beginning of 2012