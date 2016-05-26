BRIEF-Avista Corp reaches settlement in Oregon natural gas rate request
* Avista Corp - co, other parties reached settlement agreement that would conclude proceedings for general rate request filed on Nov 30, 2016
May 26 Energen Corp
* Recently added swaps for 1.6 million barrels of its 2017 oil production at an average Nymex price of $50.55 per barrel
* Recently entered into three way collars for 3.0 million barrels of its 2017 oil production at an average call price of $61.03 per barrel
* Company's total oil volumes hedged in 2017 now at 7.1 million barrels
* Added 7.2 BCF of permian basin-specific contracts to its 2017 natural gas hedge position at an average contract price of $2.85 per MCF
* Energen's total natural gas hedge position in 2017 now at 10.8 bcf of basin-specific gas at an average contract price of $2.82 per MCF Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Stock Yards Bancorp raises its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per share, marking the 10th increase since the beginning of 2012