MOVES-Neuberger Berman Private Equity names new principal
May 17 Neuberger Berman Private Equity appointed Philipp Patschkowski as a principal to its European business.
May 26 S&P
* General Motors Inc.'s $14.5 billion revolving credit facilities assigned 'BBB-' issue-level ratings
* Following creation of new facilities, believe that GM's automotive liquidity will remain strong and in line with most of its automotive peers Source text (bit.ly/1Z47bEa)
May 17 Neuberger Berman Private Equity appointed Philipp Patschkowski as a principal to its European business.
* Increased qtrly revenue by 26% from $992,682 to $1.25 million, driven by growth in sales of company's flagship livrelief products