BRIEF-Avista Corp reaches settlement in Oregon natural gas rate request
* Avista Corp - co, other parties reached settlement agreement that would conclude proceedings for general rate request filed on Nov 30, 2016
May 26 Facebook Inc
* Facebook CIO Tim Campos is leaving Co at the end of the year to start a new company, Facebook is searching for a new CIO - WSJ
Source text - (on.wsj.com/1WXSuFs)
Further company coverage: )
* Avista Corp - co, other parties reached settlement agreement that would conclude proceedings for general rate request filed on Nov 30, 2016
* Stock Yards Bancorp raises its quarterly cash dividend to $0.20 per share, marking the 10th increase since the beginning of 2012