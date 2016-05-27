BRIEF-Gulfmark Offshore enters into intercompany dip agreement
* Gulfmark Offshore Inc - entered into intercompany dip agreement among company, Gulfmark Rederi as, as lender, and DNB Bank Asa, as issuing bank
May 26 Formation Fluid Management
* Entered into non-binding letter of intent for proposed business combination with Robix Environmental Technologies
* Formation Fluid Management announces letter of intent for proposed business combination
* Momo announces unaudited financial results for the first quarter 2017