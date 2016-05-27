BRIEF-Fitters Diversified says unit accepted LOA from Pencala Jaya Sdn
* unit accepted loa from pencala jaya sdn for construction, completion & maintenance of main building and associated works
May 27 Scottish Salmon Company Plc :
* Q1 EBITDA 4.2 million pounds ($6.16 million) versus 6.6 million pounds year ago
* Q1 revenue 29.1 million pounds versus 27.3 million pounds year ago
* Q1 harvested volumes 6,741 tonnes versus 6,261 tonnes year ago
* The group expects to increase its harvest capacity to 35,000 tonnes per annum in 2018 Source text for Eikon:
* Says major shareholder Wing Sing international's unit JAP Capital owns 15.1 percent stake in Germany's Grammer via holdings in convertible bonds, share purchase