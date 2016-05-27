May 27 Scottish Salmon Company Plc :

* Q1 EBITDA 4.2 million pounds ($6.16 million) versus 6.6 million pounds year ago

* Q1 revenue 29.1 million pounds versus 27.3 million pounds year ago

* Q1 harvested volumes 6,741 tonnes versus 6,261 tonnes year ago

* The group expects to increase its harvest capacity to 35,000 tonnes per annum in 2018 Source text for Eikon:

