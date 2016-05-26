MOVES-Neuberger Berman Private Equity names new principal
May 17 Neuberger Berman Private Equity appointed Philipp Patschkowski as a principal to its European business.
May 26 Moody's on GM
* Moody's assigns Baa3 to GM's $14.5 billion credit facility; outlook is positive
* Moody's - Ratings supported by the co's increasingly competitive operations in North America, strong position in the still-growing Chinese market
* Increased qtrly revenue by 26% from $992,682 to $1.25 million, driven by growth in sales of company's flagship livrelief products