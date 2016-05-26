MOVES-Neuberger Berman Private Equity names new principal
May 17 Neuberger Berman Private Equity appointed Philipp Patschkowski as a principal to its European business.
May 26 Pronai Therapeutics Inc
* Pronai licenses cancer drug candidate targeting CDC7 from Carna Biosciences
* Qtrly has obtained an exclusive license from Carna Biosciences, Inc., Kobe, Japan
* License for worldwide rights to develop and commercialize as-141, a small molecule kinase inhibitor targeting CDC7
* Will intially pay Carna $0.9 million and additional potential payments upon achievement of certain milestones of upto $270 million
* Increased qtrly revenue by 26% from $992,682 to $1.25 million, driven by growth in sales of company's flagship livrelief products