May 26 (Reuters) -

* Valeant received joint takeover approach from Takeda, TPG that it rejected this spring before hiring new CEO - CNBC, citing DJ

* There are no current talks between Takeda, TPG And Valeant following rejection of takeover bid this spring - CNBC, citing DJ Source text: (bit.ly/1TZpjLl), (bit.ly/1TZoYZk)