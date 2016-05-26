MOVES-Neuberger Berman Private Equity names new principal
May 17 Neuberger Berman Private Equity appointed Philipp Patschkowski as a principal to its European business.
May 26 (Reuters) -
* Valeant received joint takeover approach from Takeda, TPG that it rejected this spring before hiring new CEO - CNBC, citing DJ
* There are no current talks between Takeda, TPG And Valeant following rejection of takeover bid this spring - CNBC, citing DJ Source text: (bit.ly/1TZpjLl), (bit.ly/1TZoYZk) (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)
* Increased qtrly revenue by 26% from $992,682 to $1.25 million, driven by growth in sales of company's flagship livrelief products