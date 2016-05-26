MOVES-Neuberger Berman Private Equity names new principal
May 17 Neuberger Berman Private Equity appointed Philipp Patschkowski as a principal to its European business.
May 26 The Kroger Co :
* Kroger expands green peas product recall
* Says no customer illnesses have been reported to date
* Expanded its recall of Kroger Green Peas to include Northern Alabama , Kentucky , Louisiana , North Carolina , Central , Texas,Virginia
* Expanded recall of Pictsweet Steamable Green Peas to include products sold in Kroger, Dillons, Bakers, Gerbes, Food 4 Less and Jay-C locations
* Customers who have purchased any of products should not consume them; return them to a store for a full refund or replacement
* Both products were included in a recall initiated earlier this month by supplier because they may be contaminated with listeria
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
May 17 Neuberger Berman Private Equity appointed Philipp Patschkowski as a principal to its European business.
* Increased qtrly revenue by 26% from $992,682 to $1.25 million, driven by growth in sales of company's flagship livrelief products