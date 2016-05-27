BRIEF-China Fortune Land signs deals on Wuhan aerospace project, investment with Huaneng Trust
* Says it signs agreement for Wuhan aerospace industry base PPP project
May 27 (Reuters) -
* Jay Penske's Penske Media and Vox Media express potential interest in Gawker sale - NY Post, citing sources Source :(nyp.st/1Vl1Mtq) )
* Says it signs agreement for Wuhan aerospace industry base PPP project
* Revaluation of portfolio as at 30 June 2017 resulted in a $70 million like for like overall uplift for portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: