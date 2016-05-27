May 27 Realdolmen NV :

* FY total profit EUR 10.7 million ($11.97 million) versus EUR 0.5 million year ago

* FY REBIT margins improved from 3.8% to 4.5%

* FY revenue from continuing operations EUR 236.2 million versus EUR 223.5 million year ago

* Dividend distribution of EUR 3.5 million will be proposed to the September 2016 general meeting

* Expects for the year 2016/2017 a turnover to grow with a positive evolution of IT & business consulting while IT & business support should reduce somewhat

* For 2016/17, total margins would be around mid-single digit levels with slightly improved margins in IT & business consulting and flat margins in IT & business support