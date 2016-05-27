BRIEF-TripAdvisor announces new, streamlined experience for its native iOS app
* updated "things to do", "restaurants" categories, to now adapt to user preferences, make customized recommendations based on machine learning
May 27 Facebook:
* Facebook says expanding audience network so publishers and developers can show better ads to "everyone" - blog
* "starting today, you can opt out of seeing ads on apps and websites not offered by facebook based on your ad preferences" - blog
* Expanding audience network for better ads , including those who don't use or aren't connected to facebook - blog Source text - bit.ly/1WZ5hHN
TOKYO/SINGAPORE, May 23 Countries from the United States to Japan and Singapore are considering tightening security ahead of major theatre and sports events following a suicide bomb attack in Britain that killed at least 22 people.