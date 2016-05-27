BRIEF-Fitters Diversified says unit accepted LOA from Pencala Jaya Sdn
* unit accepted loa from pencala jaya sdn for construction, completion & maintenance of main building and associated works
May 27 Wolseley Plc
* Simon Nicholls will not take up his position as chief financial officer (CFO) of group later this year
* David Keltner, current CFO of Ferguson Enterprises, group's U.S. subsidiary, will be appointed as interim CFO of Wolseley on 1 Sept 2016
* Selection process to appoint a permanent group CFO will commence immediately Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)
* unit accepted loa from pencala jaya sdn for construction, completion & maintenance of main building and associated works
* Says major shareholder Wing Sing international's unit JAP Capital owns 15.1 percent stake in Germany's Grammer via holdings in convertible bonds, share purchase