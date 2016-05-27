May 27 Wolseley Plc

* Simon Nicholls will not take up his position as chief financial officer (CFO) of group later this year

* David Keltner, current CFO of Ferguson Enterprises, group's U.S. subsidiary, will be appointed as interim CFO of Wolseley on 1 Sept 2016

* Selection process to appoint a permanent group CFO will commence immediately