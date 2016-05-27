UPDATE 1-Indian digital payments firm Paytm launches niche bank
* Paytm Payments Bank to open 31 branches in first year (Adds details on bank, context)
May 27 Centaur Media Plc :
* Mark kerswell has informed board of his intention to step down from his position as group finance director
* Board has commenced a search for his successor and a further announcement will be made in due course
May 23 British buy-to-let mortgage lender Paragon Group of Companies Plc reported a marginal fall in first-half profit, but said its buy-to-let pipeline had more than doubled as full-year lending volumes topped its expectations.