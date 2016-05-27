BRIEF-Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap Q1 rental income slightly up at NOK 681 million
* Q1 RENTAL INCOME NOK 681 MILLION VERSUS NOK 635 MILLION YEAR AGO
May 27 Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc
* Intention to sell approximately 5.8 million ordinary shares of 40 pence each in secure trust
* Representing approximately 31.9 per cent. Of secure trust's existing issued share capital, by way of a secondary placing to institutional investors only. Sale is expected to be priced at £25
* Assuming completion of sale, company's interest in secure trust will reduce from 51.9 per cent To approximately 20.0 per cent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, May 23 Italy's Treasury has hired Banca IMI and UniCredit to buy back through a syndicate of banks a "BTP Italia" inflation-linked bond worth a total of 22.4 billion euros ($25 billion) that it would otherwise have to repay in full in November this year.