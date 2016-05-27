May 27 Arbuthnot Banking Group Plc

* Intention to sell approximately 5.8 million ordinary shares of 40 pence each in secure trust

* Representing approximately 31.9 per cent. Of secure trust's existing issued share capital, by way of a secondary placing to institutional investors only. Sale is expected to be priced at £25

* Assuming completion of sale, company's interest in secure trust will reduce from 51.9 per cent To approximately 20.0 per cent