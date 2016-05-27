BRIEF-India cenbank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 pct at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
May 27 (Reuters) -
* Snapdeal says denies media report about Snapdeal reducing operations in any regional office - Spokesperson (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* March quarter net profit 241.9 million rupees versus 239.8 million rupees year ago