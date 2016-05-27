BRIEF-Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap Q1 rental income slightly up at NOK 681 million
* Q1 RENTAL INCOME NOK 681 MILLION VERSUS NOK 635 MILLION YEAR AGO
May 27 (Reuters) -
* Citic said among bidders in talks for Freeport Americas stake - Bloomberg citing sources
* Freeport Americas stake which may comprise about 20 pct of Freeport's assets in the Americas, could fetch about $2 billion - Bloomberg citing sources
* Freeport is in discussions with at least one another investor group for Americas stake - Bloomberg Source text - bloom.bg/1Z5fxeW Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
MILAN, May 23 Italy's Treasury has hired Banca IMI and UniCredit to buy back through a syndicate of banks a "BTP Italia" inflation-linked bond worth a total of 22.4 billion euros ($25 billion) that it would otherwise have to repay in full in November this year.