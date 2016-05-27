BRIEF-Fitters Diversified says unit accepted LOA from Pencala Jaya Sdn
* unit accepted loa from pencala jaya sdn for construction, completion & maintenance of main building and associated works
May 27 Marfin Investment Group Holdings SA :
* Q1 turnover 245.0 million euros ($273.96 million), down 0.5 percent versus year ago
* Q1 EBITDA 23.4 million euros versus 13.3 million euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1WQcoBG Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8943 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says major shareholder Wing Sing international's unit JAP Capital owns 15.1 percent stake in Germany's Grammer via holdings in convertible bonds, share purchase