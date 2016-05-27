May 27 FCA US LLC:
* Voluntarily recalling an estimated 99 minivans in the u.s.
To tighten fasteners that join their third-row seatback and
cushion frames
* A supplier advised fca us that a tool had been
inadvertently set to deliver slightly less fastening torque than
the specified amount
* Unaware of any related injuries, accidents, customer
complaints or warranty claims; nor is the company aware of any
component failures
* Affected are certain model-year 2016 dodge grand caravan
and chrysler town & country minivans;additional 4 minivans
subject to recall in canada
Source text - bit.ly/1XBsWfZ
Further company coverage:
(Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)