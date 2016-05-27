BRIEF-Isra Vision receives order for delivery of 3D inspection systems for touchscreens
* SIGNIFICANT LARGE-SCALE ORDER: 3D MEASUREMENT TECHNOLOGY FOR SURFACE QUALITY OF TOUCHSCREENS
May 27 Hugo Games A/S :
* Has decided to carry out an increase of company's share capital in July 2016
* Capital increase will be carried out as a rights issue, i.e. with preferential rights for existing shareholders
* Expects to increase share capital by up to a total nominal amount of 15 million Danish crowns ($2.3 million) by cash payment
* Share price in rights issue will be at market price or below market price
($1 = 6.6514 Danish crowns)
* Qtrly profit attributable to owners of parent RMB238.469 million , up 78 percent