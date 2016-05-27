May 27 Fachowcy.pl Ventures SA :

* Signs five agreements for series K shares acquisition under which there was mutual settlement and/or set-off liabilities

* Five agreements for series K shares acquisition were signed with NextField Investments Limited, a private investor, Cyprian Lutoborski, Michal Gasior and Rafal Bator

* NextField Investments Limited acquired 3,254,337 series K shares for 0.7 million zlotys ($177,462)

* The private investor acquired 2.0 million series K shares for 0.4 million zlotys

* Cyprian Lutoborski acquired 625,000 series K shares for 125,000 zlotys

* Michal Gasior acquired 0.5 million series K shares for 0.1 million zlotys

* Rafal Bator acquired 1.0 million series K shares for 0.2 million zlotys