BRIEF-Kingsoft Corp says qtrly profit attributable RMB238.5 mln
* Qtrly profit attributable to owners of parent RMB238.469 million , up 78 percent Source text for Eikon: [ID: nHKS2TlLNW] Further company coverage:
May 27 Fachowcy.pl Ventures SA :
* Signs five agreements for series K shares acquisition under which there was mutual settlement and/or set-off liabilities
* Five agreements for series K shares acquisition were signed with NextField Investments Limited, a private investor, Cyprian Lutoborski, Michal Gasior and Rafal Bator
* NextField Investments Limited acquired 3,254,337 series K shares for 0.7 million zlotys ($177,462)
* The private investor acquired 2.0 million series K shares for 0.4 million zlotys
* Cyprian Lutoborski acquired 625,000 series K shares for 125,000 zlotys
* Michal Gasior acquired 0.5 million series K shares for 0.1 million zlotys
* Rafal Bator acquired 1.0 million series K shares for 0.2 million zlotys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.9445 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
