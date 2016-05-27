BRIEF-China Fortune Land signs deals on Wuhan aerospace project, investment with Huaneng Trust
* Says it signs agreement for Wuhan aerospace industry base PPP project
May 27 Delta Lloyd NV :
* Has successfully syndicated and signed a EUR 600 million ($671.28 million) revolving credit facility (RCF)
* Says RCF is a five years standby facility and is intended to increase Delta Lloyd's financing flexibility
* RCF was significantly oversubscribed, subsequently all lenders have been scaled back from their initial commitments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8938 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Revaluation of portfolio as at 30 June 2017 resulted in a $70 million like for like overall uplift for portfolio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: