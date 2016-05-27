May 27 Delta Lloyd NV :

* Has successfully syndicated and signed a EUR 600 million ($671.28 million) revolving credit facility (RCF)

* Says RCF is a five years standby facility and is intended to increase Delta Lloyd's financing flexibility

* RCF was significantly oversubscribed, subsequently all lenders have been scaled back from their initial commitments