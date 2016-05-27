May 27 Matas A/S :

* Q4 2015/16 revenue 765 million Danish crowns ($115.18 million) versus 772 million crowns year ago

* Q4 2015/16 EBITA 101 million crowns versus 119 million crowns year ago

* Revenue in 2016/17 is expected to show a like-for-like growth of about 1-3 pct including a positive calendar effect

* Sees 2016/17 EBITA margin at a level slightly below 17 pct

* Sees 2016/17 CapEx of around 90-100 million crowns (excluding acquisition of stores) Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 6.6419 Danish crowns)