BRIEF-Fitters Diversified says unit accepted LOA from Pencala Jaya Sdn
* unit accepted loa from pencala jaya sdn for construction, completion & maintenance of main building and associated works
May 27 Matas A/S :
* Q4 2015/16 revenue 765 million Danish crowns ($115.18 million) versus 772 million crowns year ago
* Q4 2015/16 EBITA 101 million crowns versus 119 million crowns year ago
* Revenue in 2016/17 is expected to show a like-for-like growth of about 1-3 pct including a positive calendar effect
* Sees 2016/17 EBITA margin at a level slightly below 17 pct
* Sees 2016/17 CapEx of around 90-100 million crowns (excluding acquisition of stores) Source text for Eikon:
($1 = 6.6419 Danish crowns)
* Says major shareholder Wing Sing international's unit JAP Capital owns 15.1 percent stake in Germany's Grammer via holdings in convertible bonds, share purchase