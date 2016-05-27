May 27 Hoist Finance publ AB :

* CEO Jörgen Olsson sells 2.4 million shares but remains as large long term owner in Hoist Finance

* Olsson sold on May 26 total of 2.4 million Hoist Finance shares to three larger Swedish long-only institutional investors

Following sale of shares, Olsson now holds 2,396,293 shares through his company Deciso AB corresponding to about 3 pct of total number of shares in Hoist Finance