BRIEF-Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap Q1 rental income slightly up at NOK 681 million
* Q1 RENTAL INCOME NOK 681 MILLION VERSUS NOK 635 MILLION YEAR AGO
May 27 Astrazeneca Plc
* Astrazeneca receives complete response letter from us fda for sodium zirconium cyclosilicate (zs-9) for oral suspension for treatment of hyperkalaemia
* Co and zs pharma are evaluating content of CRL and will work closely with FDA to determine appropriate next steps for NDA
* CRL refers to observations arising from a pre-approval manufacturing inspection
* CRL does not require generation of new clinical data.
* FDA also acknowledged receipt of recently-submitted data which it has yet to review
* Interactions are ongoing with other health authorities in European Union and Australia, where sodium zirconium cyclosilicate is currently under separate regulatory review Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MILAN, May 23 Italy's Treasury has hired Banca IMI and UniCredit to buy back through a syndicate of banks a "BTP Italia" inflation-linked bond worth a total of 22.4 billion euros ($25 billion) that it would otherwise have to repay in full in November this year.