BRIEF-Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap Q1 rental income slightly up at NOK 681 million
* Q1 RENTAL INCOME NOK 681 MILLION VERSUS NOK 635 MILLION YEAR AGO
May 27 Watchstone Group Plc
* FY underlying* business revenues steady at £58.3m (2014: £56.5m)
* FY underlying EBITDA loss of £16.1m (2014: loss of £16.8m)
* Impairment of goodwill and other intangible and non-cash assets - total charge of £113.5m (2014: £129.1m)
* Overall current trading is in line with expectations with some good momentum in pthealth, ingenie and bas Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Q1 RENTAL INCOME NOK 681 MILLION VERSUS NOK 635 MILLION YEAR AGO
MILAN, May 23 Italy's Treasury has hired Banca IMI and UniCredit to buy back through a syndicate of banks a "BTP Italia" inflation-linked bond worth a total of 22.4 billion euros ($25 billion) that it would otherwise have to repay in full in November this year.