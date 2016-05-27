BRIEF-Olav Thon Eiendomsselskap Q1 rental income slightly up at NOK 681 million
* Q1 RENTAL INCOME NOK 681 MILLION VERSUS NOK 635 MILLION YEAR AGO
May 27 Diamond Trust Bank Kenya Ltd :
* Quarter ended March 2016 total interest income of 8.19 billion shillings versus 5.61 billion shillings last year
* Quarter ended March 2016 group profit before tax of 2.47 billion shillings versus 2.27 billion shillings last year Source : j.mp/25lCVIW Further company coverage:
* Q1 RENTAL INCOME NOK 681 MILLION VERSUS NOK 635 MILLION YEAR AGO
MILAN, May 23 Italy's Treasury has hired Banca IMI and UniCredit to buy back through a syndicate of banks a "BTP Italia" inflation-linked bond worth a total of 22.4 billion euros ($25 billion) that it would otherwise have to repay in full in November this year.