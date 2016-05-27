May 27 NewCap Holding A/S :

* Is close to purchase of 45 percent in eTurn Fonder AB, under name change to Alphacore Fonder AB

* Purchase price is about 2.5 million Swedish crowns ($302,075)

* Purchase price to be paid in cash

* Does not expect investment in Alphacore to affect group's 2016 EBTDA significantly

* Board expects investment will already from 2017 contribute positively to NewCap group result in range of 10-15 million crowns annually

