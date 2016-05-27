BRIEF-Isra Vision receives order for delivery of 3D inspection systems for touchscreens
* SIGNIFICANT LARGE-SCALE ORDER: 3D MEASUREMENT TECHNOLOGY FOR SURFACE QUALITY OF TOUCHSCREENS
May 27 Wifog Holding AB :
* Q1 net sales 1.6 million Swedish crowns ($192,883) versus 0.5 million crowns year ago
* Q1 EBITDA loss 5.3 million crowns versus loss 8.7 million crowns year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.2952 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SIGNIFICANT LARGE-SCALE ORDER: 3D MEASUREMENT TECHNOLOGY FOR SURFACE QUALITY OF TOUCHSCREENS
* Qtrly profit attributable to owners of parent RMB238.469 million , up 78 percent Source text for Eikon: [ID: nHKS2TlLNW] Further company coverage: