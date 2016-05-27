BRIEF-Isra Vision receives order for delivery of 3D inspection systems for touchscreens
* SIGNIFICANT LARGE-SCALE ORDER: 3D MEASUREMENT TECHNOLOGY FOR SURFACE QUALITY OF TOUCHSCREENS
May 27 HANZA AB :
* Hanza and Free2Move in cooperation on Internet of Things (IoT)
* Production of IoT products to start before summer and is expected to reach mass production in autumn 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* SIGNIFICANT LARGE-SCALE ORDER: 3D MEASUREMENT TECHNOLOGY FOR SURFACE QUALITY OF TOUCHSCREENS
* Qtrly profit attributable to owners of parent RMB238.469 million , up 78 percent Source text for Eikon: [ID: nHKS2TlLNW] Further company coverage: