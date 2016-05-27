May 27 Ses Sa :

* Completes 908.8 million euro ($1.02 billion) capital raising to fund move to 100 pct of O3B Networks and acceleration of commercial and financial synergies

* Will issue 39,857,600 million new fiduciary depositary receipts (FDRS) at a price of 19.0 euro Source text: bit.ly/1Z5vaTq Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8945 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)