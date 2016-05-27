GLOBAL MARKETS-Buoyant data bolsters euro rally, shares climb
LONDON, May 23 The euro set a new six-month month high on Tuesday and the region's shares made gains as the latest economic data made for some encouraging reading, especially in Germany.
May 27 FCA US LLC:
* Voluntarily recalling an estimated 4.3 million older-model vehicles in the u.s. To replace their front-passenger air bag inflators
* Action follows a defect filing by supplier takata corp
* The company is unaware of any injuries or accidents involving fca us vehicles subject to this campaign
* Takata advised nhtsa that the inflators use ammonium nitrate as a propellant, without benefit of a chemical drying agent
* Activation of degraded non-desiccated ammonium nitrate may cause an inflator rupture, possibly propelling fragments through the vehicle cabin Source text - bit.ly/1XBE0JK
Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
LONDON, May 23 The euro set a new six-month month high on Tuesday and the region's shares made gains as the latest economic data made for some encouraging reading, especially in Germany.
VIENNA, May 23 Mexico supports an extension of OPEC's supply cuts as a way to stabilise oil markets and bring fresh investment into the country's growing energy sector, the Mexican deputy secretary for hydrocarbons said on Tuesday.