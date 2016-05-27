BRIEF-Kingsoft Corp says qtrly profit attributable RMB238.5 mln
* Qtrly profit attributable to owners of parent RMB238.469 million , up 78 percent Source text for Eikon: [ID: nHKS2TlLNW] Further company coverage:
May 27 Neocom Multimedia SA :
* Plans to delist from stock exchange in the short term
* Q1 revenue of 3.7 million euro versus 5.4 million euro ($6.0 million) a year ago Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8951 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Notes announcement of IP Group and confirms that touchstone was approached by IP Group regarding a potential combination