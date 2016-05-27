May 27 Zions Bancorp :

* Exercise price of warrants issued in May, October 2010 reduced to about $35.98 per share from approximately $36.05 per share

* The adjustments resulted from payment of a dividend on common stock of Zions in amount of $0.06 per share paid on May 26, 2016