UPDATE 1-Toll Brothers quarterly profit jumps on higher home sales
May 23 U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc reported a 40 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more homes and said its orders jumped 26 percent.
May 27 Kitov Pharmaceuticals Holdings Ltd
* Announces completion of manufacturing by Dexcel Pharma of pivotal batches required for registration of KIT-302 with U.S. FDA
* Plans to file New Drug Application for KIT-302 with U.S. FDA at end of 2016
* Toll brothers reports FY 2017 2nd quarter and six month results