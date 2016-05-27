BRIEF-Touchstone could not reach agreement over potential deal with IP
* Notes announcement of IP Group and confirms that touchstone was approached by IP Group regarding a potential combination
May 27 (Reuters) -
* Orange Sa in informal talks with Millicom International Cellular to buy Millicom's operations in Senegal, Ghana and Chad - Bloomberg, citing sources Source text : (bloom.bg/1WQlUER) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Notes announcement of IP Group and confirms that touchstone was approached by IP Group regarding a potential combination
* Google wooing Beijing as it aims for China return (Releads with game outcome; adds details of sport)