BRIEF-India's KG Denim March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 3.4 million rupees versus 74.9 million rupees year ago
May 27 TG Therapeutics Inc
* Enters into a global collaboration to develop and commercialize Novel BET inhibitors developed by Jubilant Biosys for the treatment of hematological malignancies
* Under terms of agreement, TG Therapeutics will pay an up-front licensing fee of $1 million
* Additional payments contingent on certain milestones of up to approximately $177 million
* TG Therapeutics will also provide funding to support certain targeted research efforts at Jubilant Biosys Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
May 23 Rishabh Digha Steel and Allied Products Ltd