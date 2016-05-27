UPDATE 1-Toll Brothers quarterly profit jumps on higher home sales
May 23 U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc reported a 40 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more homes and said its orders jumped 26 percent.
May 27 Johnson Controls Inc :
* Johnson Controls and Tyco announce future executive leadership team upon close of planned merger
* Tyco chief executive officer George Oliver will serve as president and chief operating officer of new co
* Alex Molinaroli will serve as chairman and chief executive officer for 18 months after closing for combined co
* Oliver will become CEO and Molinaroli will become executive chair for one year, after which Oliver will become chairman, CEO
* Brian Stief will serve as executive vice president & chief financial officer for combined co
* Toll brothers reports FY 2017 2nd quarter and six month results