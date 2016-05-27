May 27 Weatherford International Plc

* On May 26, signed "heads and terms of settlement" deal with customer containing settlement on Zubair early production construction contract

* Net settlement to be paid to Weatherford will be in amount of $150.2 million

* Settlement amount includes variation order requests, claims for extension of time and payments of remaining contract milestones