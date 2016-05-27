UPDATE 1-Toll Brothers quarterly profit jumps on higher home sales
May 23 U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc reported a 40 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more homes and said its orders jumped 26 percent.
May 27 Weatherford International Plc
* On May 26, signed "heads and terms of settlement" deal with customer containing settlement on Zubair early production construction contract
* Net settlement to be paid to Weatherford will be in amount of $150.2 million
* Settlement amount includes variation order requests, claims for extension of time and payments of remaining contract milestones Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
May 23 U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc reported a 40 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more homes and said its orders jumped 26 percent.
* Toll brothers reports FY 2017 2nd quarter and six month results