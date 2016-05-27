RPT-White House proposes $46.54 bln in cuts to agriculture over 10 years
CHICAGO, May 22 The White House budget on Monday proposed $46.54 billion in cuts to federal government funding for the agriculture sector over the next 10 years.
May 27 Tower :
* Raised 740 million rand, placing 92.5 mln 00000 new tower shares at a price of 8.00 rand per share
* Java capital acted as sole bookrunner
* Tower will accordingly proceed to implement Agrokor transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
CHICAGO, May 22 The White House budget on Monday proposed $46.54 billion in cuts to federal government funding for the agriculture sector over the next 10 years.
LONDON/DUBAI, May 23 Gulf-based bidders have emerged for the part-owned subsidiary of United Arab Shipping Company (UASC) whose sale is key to finalising the merger between UASC and German container shipping line Hapag Lloyd , sources close to the matter said.