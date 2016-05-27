UPDATE 1-Toll Brothers quarterly profit jumps on higher home sales
May 23 U.S. luxury homebuilder Toll Brothers Inc reported a 40 percent rise in quarterly profit as it sold more homes and said its orders jumped 26 percent.
May 27 Honda Canada
* Statement by Honda Canada regarding expanded recall of Takata non-desiccated passenger front airbag inflators
* Will conduct safety recalls in North America covering approximately 4.5 million passenger airbag inflators in Honda and Acura automobiles
* Takata inflator replacement repairs are expected to begin in late-summer of 2016
* Approximately 2.2 million new vehicles added to Takata inflator recall in united states
* No new driver front airbag inflators in Honda or Acura automobiles will be subject to recall as a result of the action
* Honda has not received any reports of Takata inflator ruptures in Honda or Acura vehicles in Canada Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Toll brothers reports FY 2017 2nd quarter and six month results